By Bashir Bello

As Nigeria joins the rest of the World to celebrate Children’s day, the United Nations Children Fund, UNICEF has on Monday renewed call on the Kano State government to as a matter of urgency pass the child protection bill into law in the state.

The UNICEF, Chief of Kano field office, Rahama Farah said passage of the bill will guarantee the protection of the children in the state.

Farah stated this during a football tournament organized between some selected Kano school children and Kannywood team to commemorate the children’s day with theme “Discrimination, Exclusion and Inequality,” in the state.

According to him, “In Kano, Katsina and Jigawa States, many children are still out of school, don’t have rights to access education, nutrition, birth certificates, they are deprived of their basic rights.

“We (community leaders, policy makers and others) have to put our hands together on deck to protect the rights of the children.

“I will take this opportunity, to call on the Kano State government and the members of the house of assembly to enact the law that protects the children. We have a pending bill that needs to be passed into law in Kano State. We encourage the parliamentarian to facilitate the passage of the bill into law because we believe that will guarantee the protection of the rights of children in Kano state,” Farah stated.

On his part, an ambassador and famous Kannywood actor, Ali Nuhu however backs call to accord and protect the rights of the children whom he described as the future leaders.

Meanwhile, the mini football tournament ended 4 – 2 in favour of the Kannywood team and other highlight of the event saw presentation of trophy to the winner as well as medals to all participants by officials.

