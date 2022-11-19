…Says 18.3m children are out of school in Nigeria

By Rotimi Ojomoyela

Ahead of the World Children’s Day, the United Nation’s Children Fund, UNICEF, has kicked against the discrimination of children based on ethnicity, language and religion.

UNICEF Executive Director, Catherine Russell, through a statement by her Communication Officer, Blessing Ejiofor, in Lagos, on Saturday, said the decried that the negative impacts of discrimination against children will deepen intergenerational deprivation, poverty, high rates of teenage pregnancy among others.

The UNICEF Executive Director called on every individual to protect the rights of every child, adding that it’s the surest way to build a more peaceful, properous and just world for everyone.

Russell said: “Systemic racism and discrimination put children at risk of deprivation and exclusion that can last a lifetime. This hurts us all. Protecting the rights of every child – whoever they are, wherever they come from – is the surest way to build a more peaceful, prosperous, and just world for everyone.

“On World Children’s Day and every day, every child has the right to be included, to be protected, and to have an equal chance to reach their full potential. All of us have the power to fight discrimination against children – in our countries, our communities, our schools, our homes, and our hearts. We need to use that power.”

The statement revealed that Nigeria has 18.3 milllion children who are out of school while a high number are not getting a solid education that can translate into good prospects for their future.

