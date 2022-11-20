University of Benin Alumni Association (UBAA), Lagos Branch holds its Annual Award of Excellence and Dinner at 2.00pm on December 4, 2022 at Sheraton Hotels & Towers, Ikeja.

A statement by branch chairman, Pharm. Stephen Onojomete, and secretary, Mr. David Osiezagha, said the event will be chaired by Elder Obukaroro Ovadje and Prof. Lilian Salami (vice chancellor of the UNIBEN) as the special guest of honour and Mother of the Day. A keynote address on the benefits of the 2022 electoral reforms will be delivered by Mr. Mike Igini, immediate past INEC Commissioner, Akwa Ibom State.

Shortlisted for awards are some alumni who have excelled in their professions and contributed immensely to national growth as well as UNIBEN and UBAA, including Pharm. Josephine Ehimen, Prof. Chris Imumolen, Gabriel Ogbechie, Engr. Olatunji Akinwunmi, Victor Onyenkpa, Janet Adenrele, Rita Michael-Ojo, Dr. Cynthia Gregg, Olumide Akpata and Mitchell Elegbe.

Others are Ernest Uduje, Grace Omo-Lamai, Dr. Kayode Thomas, Osayande Igiehon, Stanley Amuchie, Kendall Ananyi, Wole Adeniyi, Henry Oroh, Dr. David Isiavwe, Wole Abu, Managing Director, Augustine Okwah

Manager, Pharm Henry Edo Chukwura, Kayode Akiode, Franklin Erebor, Major-Gen. Henry Oburo, Bashir Bello, Engr. Andy Olotu, Comrade Razaq Obe, Onome Joy Adewuyi, Maj-Gen. Adamu Jidda, Brig-Gen. Henry Oburo, Brig-Gen. Eruwa Emiko (Rtd), Engr. Nedo Osayande and Mike Igini among others.

