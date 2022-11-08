By Rosemary Iwunze

There are indications that the registration into the Contributory Pension Scheme, CPS, is facing stagnation, recording average growth rate of less than 0.3 percent so far this year. The best performing month was September at 0.35 percent growth to 9,792,486 from 9,757,861 recorded in August.

However, the micro pension plan which caters to workers in the informal sector increased moderately by 1.96 per cent Month-on-Month, MoM, to 84,612 in September from 82,973 recorded in August, indicating that more person are being pushed into the informal sector.

It will be recalled that the CPS was created in 2004 to cater to the formal sector workers both in government and private establishments, following huge pension deficit that plagued the pension sector for years.

However, the micro pension plan was created in 2019 to cater for the informal sector workers to guard against old age poverty.

Speaking to Vanguard on the sidelines of the annual conference organised by insurance and Pension journalists in Lagos, Director General/Chief Executive Officer, of the Lagos Chamber of Commerce and Industry, LCCI, Mrs Chinyere Almona, noted that as more people are pushed into the informal sector due to high level of unemployment, there should be a redesign of the micro pension plan to accommodate the nano and micro enterprises along with the Small and Medium Enterprise (SMEs).

Almona said: “Pension operators must recognize the segmentation of the informal sector and begin to offer products to suit their needs. This must be done in order to improve the adoption level of the plan.

“Huge percentage of SMEs are yet to onboard into the plan and this could further trigger old age poverty”

Also speaking to Vanguard, Managing Director, Heirs Life Insurance Limited, Mr. Niyi Onifade, noted that MSMEs and SMEs have several risks that operators must look into, to limit old age risk.

He said: “Operators must begin to understand that SMEs are not just the artisans, vulcanisers on the road, but has expanded to the technology guys, photographers including the well educated who control different kinds of businesses.

“Operators must improve on the awareness level to further deepen adoption of the plan.”

On her part, Chief Executive officer, Enterprise Life, Mrs Funmi Omo said: “Since we have a lot of educated and non educated people in the informal sector then we have to be diverse in our engagement.”

On his part, Chief Executive Officer, Pension Fund Operators Association of Nigeria, (PenOp) Mr. Oguche Agudah, described the plan as a national emergency scheme which will be used to save the future of the country

