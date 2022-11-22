By Marie-Therese Nanlong

Jos – To tackle the rising level of unemployment in the country, the Director-General of the Industrial Training Fund, ITF, Sir Joseph Ari has called for the harmonization of certificates to remove the dichotomy between general education and Technical and Vocational Education and Training, TVET.

The DG also advocated effective synergy among agencies of government in the area of human capacity building as well as the monitoring and regulating of informal sectors that produce artisans to reduce quacks in the system.

While delivering a paper titled, “Technical Education and National Development in Nigeria: Leveraging Human Capital Development for Technological Resilience,” at the National War College Abuja, Ari insisted that there is an urgent need to strengthen collaboration between technical institutions and industries, to ensure the skills acquired meet labour market demand.

In a statement issued in Jos by the ITF’s Director of Public Affairs, Suleyol Chagu, Ari assured that with the institutionalization of the National Apprenticeship Training System (NATS), the ITF will enhance the capacity of artisans, craftsmen and technicians for employability and provide Nigerians with the relevant skills and competencies that will grow the economy.

He proposed that the government should establish a Teachers Industrial Work Experience Scheme (TIWES) as well as adopt measures that support human capacity development through engaging human expertise empowered by research while stakeholders in Technical Education and National development should develop explicit operational policies that drive human resource development.

His words, “It is pertinent for all stakeholders in the TVET ecosystem to understand their roles. Indeed, across the globe, countries that successfully deployed TVET for job creation and technological resilience did so on account of the synergy among its various institutions.

“However, in our dear country, rather than collaboration and cooperation, turf protection and the tendency to indulge in the blame game have firmly taken hold in most institutions that have bearing on the capacity building of Nigerians.

“I say this taking in cognizance of recent declarations by persons that ordinarily should be familiar with the respective mandates of individual organisations involved in the manpower development in Nigeria but chose conveniently to display appalling ignorance.

“It needs to be stressed that the Industrial Training Fund is specifically mandated to promote, encourage and provide skilled manpower to meet the needs of both private and public sectors of the economy… The notion that the ITF should develop the entrepreneurship curriculum of tertiary institutions is entirely outside of the scope of its mandate and the responsibility of other Regulatory Agencies.”

He added, “The sooner the Agencies of Government involved in human capacity development find ways of working together, the easier for us to arrive at enduring solutions to curbing the numerous national challenges using the TVET template. We are therefore urging all stakeholders in TVET to collaborate with the ITF to move our nation forward.”

RELATED NEWS