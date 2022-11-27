The next administration in Akwa Ibom State plans to harness the abundant mineral resources in Ikono Local Government Area of the state for the socio-economic benefit of the people once the PDP Governorship candidate, Pastor Umo Eno wins the election.

Pastor Eno, who stated this on Saturday when the PDP Governorship Campaign Organization birthed in the area in continuation of its state-wide mobilisation of support, assured that his government would partner investors to explore the rich mineral deposits in Ikono, including limestone and salt for industrialisation to create jobs for the people and boost the economy.

Speaking at the council headquarters, Ibiaku-Ntok Okpo while unveiling his rural development blueprint for Ikono people, Pastor Eno reiterated his pledge to stimulate small and medium scale enterprise development in Ikono and the entire state.

Eno whose entrepreneurship antecedent in Akwa Ibom has been widely acknowledged within and outside the state, said he had already carried out a needs assessment of Ikono LGA.

Pastor Eno said, “One of the outcome of our needs assessment, which I would like to unveil here is that we will make Ikono a food basket of Akwa Ibom because Ikono is blessed with fertile ground. One of the agricultural factories will be sited here in Ikono so we can create a value chain for the crops and food produced here.

“Ikono has rich deposit of salts, limestone and other things. We will work to ensure that we attract investors that will come and use these mineral deposits to site factories along Ikono, so that our youths, our children, our men, our women can be gainfully employed.

“Every economy thrives on SMES. Ikono will benefit from our SME’s support’’. We will support small and medium entreprises.Our rural development program will focus on rural roads, markets, health facilities and basic amenities that makes life meaningful,” Eno said.

He promised to complete all ongoing projects and initiate fresh life-touching schemes for Ikono people but warned the people of Ikono LGA to be cautious of those he described as ‘scammers’ who would come to deceive them in order to curry favour from them, saying such politicians have nothing to offer.

In his words, “Beware of scammers. Do not listen to gossips. They just cook up lies against the Governor and his government. Ikono will benefit immensely from my administration. My administration will sustain the legacy of impacts the Udom Emmanuel administration has brought to the State. We want a government of peace. God will sustain the peace in the State”.

In his speech, the Governor, Mr Udom Emmanuel, represented by his wife, Mrs. Martha Emmanuel, urged the people to guard their PVCs jealously and be prepared to sack the APC government at the centre for performing woefully.

He assured the people of Ikono of better days and enjoined them to cast their votes for all candidates of the PDP on next year’s general election.

The State Deputy Governor, Mr. Moses Ekpo, thanked Ikono stakeholders and the people of the local government area for acknowledging Governor Emmanuel’s development strides in the area, and commended them for indentifying with the PDP.

In their goodwill messages, Ikono Chapter Chairman of the PDP, Barr.Ekemini Ubah, Elder statesmen, and former Finance Commissioner, Sir. Sunday Udo Akpan, a youth leader, Ubong Ekwere, and a Woman leader, Obonganwan Grace Okonna, assured of the readiness of Ikono people to return bloc votes for the PDP in the 2023 election.

