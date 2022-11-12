Gov. David Umahi of Ebonyi has eulogised his late step mother, Theresa, on her interment, describing her as a “kind” woman.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Theresa who died at 80, was interred at the Umahi’s home at Umunaga Uburu, Ohaozara Local Government Area of Ebonyi, on Saturday.

At the occasion, Umahi thanked dignitaries who came from various parts of the country and beyond, to share with the family at its moment of grief.

“Our mother was very kind and sacrificed her comfort for the good of others.

“When she joined the Umahi family, she automatically became the younger sister of my late mother.

“We are so bonded that there we didn’t have anything like half-brother or sister in the family,” he said.

The governor charged the Umahi family to remain united, describing it as very unique.

“We have our troubles but have a binding force in our father and mothers who laid the foundation for peace.

“I urge the family to realise that we owe our late parents peace in the family and that whatever anyone sows, he will reap.

“We should always count our blessings, realising that coming into this family which God laid its foundation, is the first blessing,” he said.

Mr Marshall Umahi, son to the deceased, said his late mother lived a sacrificial life while alive and prayed God to grant her soul eternal rest.

“Mama lived a charitable life, touched lives and bestowed peace on everyone,” he said.

The District Head of Christ Ascension Church, Egugwu, Umunaga Uburu, Rev. Levi Diegbe, admonished Christians to always live right in order to merit eternity on transition.

“We have gathered to bid Mama farewell but should realise that eternity matters most in our lives,” he said. (NAN)

