By Ogalah Ibrahim

Alhaji Salisu Lawal Uli has emerged as the new acting chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party in Katsina State pending when a substantive chairman is elected for the leading opposition party in the state.

The appointment was contained in a letter dated 26 October 2022 and duly signed by the PDP National Organising Secretary, Hon. Umar M. Bature.

Uli’s emergence brings to an end the reign of Hon. Salisu Majigiri who has championed PDP activities in the state for the past seven years.

As contained in the letter, the decision became necessary considering the election of Hon. Salisu Majigiri as the party’s flag-bearer representing Mashi and Dutsi Local Constituency in the 2023 House of Representatives election.

Recall that Hon. Salisu Majigiri who had earlier resigned as the party’s chairman in May 2022 to contest for the PDP Governorship ticket which he lost to Senator Yakubu Lado Danmarke was returned as the state party chairman before he was relieved recently to enable him focus on the house of representatives race before him.

Uli has been the Deputy Chairman of the PDP in the state until his recent appointment as its acting Chairman by the National Executive Committee of the party.

The appointment letter with the reference number: PDP/DOM/GF.V/VOL.13/22-195 and copied to INEC Chairman, Commissioner of Police among others seen by Vanguard reads:

APPOINTMENT AS KATSINA ACTING STATE CHAIRMAN: ALHAJI SALISU LAWAL ULI

Following the election of the Katsina State Chairman, Salisu Y. Majigiri as the House of Representative Candidate of our Party for the upcoming 2023 General Elections, the National Working Committee (NWC) on behalf of the National Executive Committee (NEC) of our Party, after careful consideration, approved your appointment as the Ag. State Chairman of our Party in Katsina State.

While congratulating you on your new appointment, let me also encourage you to always practice constitutional democracy as detailed in the Constitution of our Party.

Kindly forward your acceptance letter and while wishing you a productive tenure, please accept the highest assurances of the NWC’s highest regards.

