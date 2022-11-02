By Biodun Busari

The Ukrainian Association of Football (UAF) is planning to submit a request to the world’s football governing body FIFA to ban Iran from partaking in the Qatar World Cup 2022.

According to UAF, the request for the exclusion of Iran is based on its “systematic human rights violations in Iran,” against its country which was invaded by Russia on February 24.

The Ukrainian soccer agency said Iran’s participation “may violate the principles and norms of the FIFA Statutes,” in connection with the sanctions on Iran and “the possible involvement of Iran in the military aggression of Russia against Ukraine.”

Read also:

Russian strikes cut power, water in Ukraine as war escalates

Russia/Ukraine war worsens global employment crisis — ILO

On Tuesday, CNN reported that Iran was preparing to deliver more weapons to Russia to be deployed in its war against Ukraine.

It was projected that Iran will send around 1,000 weapons, including surface-to-surface short-range ballistic missiles and attack drones.

Iran’s drones have become a key weapon in Russia’s arsenal during its war in Ukraine and have often been used to target crucial energy infrastructure.

Earlier this month Iranian football and sports personalities and human rights group, Open Stadiums, also requested FIFA to ban the Iranian national team on Monday. But FIFA has not commented on the request.

Football’s biggest tournament kicks off on November 20 with a match between Qatar and Ecuador at Doha’s al-Bayt Arena.

RELATED NEWS