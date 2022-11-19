Sunak and Zelensky

By Biodun Busari

British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak visited President Volodymyr Zelensky in Kyiv, Ukraine and pledged £50 million in defence aid to the war-torn country.

Their meeting was the first since Sunak became the United Kingdom’s PM as he said he was “deeply humbling” to be in the capital of the country.

Read also:

EU earmarks €18bn financial assistance for Ukraine in 2023

‘We’ll support Ukraine, but not with weapons, ’ says Israel

“Since the first days of the war, Ukraine and the UK have been the strongest of allies,” Zelensky said.

BBC reports that the defence aid package would be to counter Russian aerial attacks.

The £50m defence aid has in it 125 anti-aircraft guns and technology to counter deadly Iranian-supplied drones, including dozens of radars and anti-drone electronic warfare capability.

Sunak also revealed that UK will raise the training offer to Ukraine’s armed forces, sending expert army medics and engineers to the region to offer specialised support.

It follows more than 1,000 new anti-air missiles announced by the UK’s Defence Secretary Ben Wallace earlier this month.

RELATED NEWS