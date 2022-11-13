By Emmanuel Okogba

Former professional mixed martial artist and current commentator for the UFC, Daniel Cormier wants Israel Adesanya to quickly get a rematch against Alex Pereira who knocked him out in the fifth round and took his UFC Middleweight title in the early hours of Sunday.

Leading 3-1 heading into the fifth and final round, Adesanya failed keep his opponent at arms length as Pereira capitalized on Adesanya exposing himself to land punches that knocked out the Nigerian, and required the referee to step in between them before the buzzer sounded.

The defeat was Adesanya’s first in the middleweight category and his third defeat suffered in the hands of Pereira.

Cormier who was one of three commentators on the night said he has never seen anyone make Adesanya work the way Pereira did.

“Pereira was all over Adesanya. From body shots, to head and leg kicks, he was all over him and made him work like I have never seen anyone make him (Adesanya) do.” The American told fellow commentators Joe Rogan and Jon Anik

“He needs to get a rematch after this settles down. I think he will get a rematch.”

Adesanya had boasted before the fight that it was going to be a ‘horror movie’ for Pereira.

