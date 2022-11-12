By Efosa Taiwo

Middleweight champion, Israel Adesanya will defend his UFC middleweight title against Brazillian Alex Pereira on Sunday.

The last time both fighters met was in 2017 and Adesanya lost to the Brazilian.

Going into the bout, Adesanya who refers to himself as ÒGÚN ‘The Yorùbá God of Iron, of War, and of Metallurgy’ will be looking at pulling off a revenge

Prior to this final clash against Adesanya, Pereira knocked out Sean Strickland on the same card to the Brazilian will be looking to make the most of his title shot.

‘The Last Stylebender’ defended his world crown with a third consecutive decision win over Jared Cannonier at UFC 276 in July.

The fight between Adesanya and Pereira is the main event and the last fight of UFC 281.

It will take place early hours of Sunday, November 13, 2022, at 6:00 AM Nigerian time.

