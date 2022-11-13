Alex Pereira has added 25+ pounds in weight only hours before his first UFC title shot of his career, and proved it by posting a video.

Pereira in the viral video weigh-ins with a staggering 25 pounds heavier. Referred to as weight cutting, Marca explains that fighters put their lives in danger in order to make weight in time for their fight.

What’s weight cutting in the UFC like?

Due to their body composition, both Alex Pereira and Israel Adesanya’s actual weight should be around 200lbs. They are over 6 feet tall each and both of them have a lt of lean muscle. But Adesanya doesn’t struggle as much to get lean-enough to make mis usual Middleweight at 185lbs.

Almost every single combat sports fighter has gone through this weight-cutting process in the span of just a few days. There are cases in which fighters agree to perform with only a few daysof time to make weight. Regardless of how much they train during that period of time, the only way to make weight is to dehydrate their bodies.

This is likely what Alex Pereira did ahead of the fight, Adesanya has done it several times as well. All that matters is to reach the agreed weight when they get on the scale, it’s not forbidden to gain any weight right after they make it during the weigh-ins.

In Pereira’s case, he likely stuffed his face with food and drinks as soon as he made weight in the scale. That’s how gaining 25+ pounds in 24 hours is entirely possible for a big man like Pereira. Adesanya must be at around 200lbs right now too, this will be a leveled fight between the two of them.

