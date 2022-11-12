Dr Emmanuel Uduaghan: running as APC senatorial candidate in Delta South, according to the list of cleared senatorial aspirants released today

…as Amori assures of Ibori’s support

…I’ll do more for Deltans, Oborevwori assures

By Festus Ahon, ASABA

AGAINST speculation making the rounds, former Governor Emmanuel Uduaghan, Saturday, threw his weight behind the candidature of Rt Hon Sheriff Oborevwori and the Presidential and Vice Presidential ambitions of Alhaji Atiku Abubakar and Governor Ifeanyi Okowa, respectively.

Also, Delta Central Senatorial candidate of PDP, Chief Ighoyota Amori, has assured that former Governor James Ibori would support Rt. Hon Sheriff Oborevwori in the 2023 gubernatorial election.

There has been speculation in some quarters that former Governors James Ibori and Emmanuel Uduaghan would not support the candidature of Rt Hon Sheriff Oborevwori.

But Uduaghan who stormed Delta South PDP Campaign rally in Warri, told the people to come together to deliver the PDP Governorship Candidate in the State, Rt Hon Sheriff Oborevwori and other candidates of the party.

He said: “This is a major reconciliatory gathering to unite our party ahead of the general elections. PDP built us. We will do whatever we can do to give back to the party.

“I appeal to everyone to thread carefully because power belongs to God. We may have issues in our party but that doesn’t mean we should kill ourselves”.

On the chances of the PDP winning the general elections, he said it was only God that made Dr. Ifeanyi Okowa to emerge as the vice presidential candidate and declared support for the Atiku/Okowa and Sheriff/Onyeme tickets as well as those of the Senatorial, House of Representatives and House of Assembly of the PDP and urged everyone to do same.

Hear him: “We must thank God that we have someone from our state as the Vice Presidential candidate of our dear party. We have no option than to support him and Atiku to succeed. We must queue behind him and deliver our party at all levels.

“I believe that we will benefit more if we deliver our own candidates than to deliver those of other parties. I want to appeal that we should put our differences aside and put up what can give us victory at the polls come 2023.”

Uduaghan commended President Muhammadu Buhari for awarding the Pipeline Surveillance Contract to Chief Government Ekpemupolo, urging the president to constitute a substantive board for the NDDC.

Similarly, Amori who when the State PDP train stormed Egbo/Samagidi (Ward 10) and proceeded to Kokori, Isiokolo, Orhoakpo, and Okpara Inland wards in Ethiope East Local Government Area in continuation of its ward-to-ward campaign, said: “I want to assure all Deltans that our leader, Chief James Onanefe Ibori is supporting Oborevwori to emerge as Governor of Delta State.

“We are his men and we can tell you. He brought all of us, including the Speaker into government and it is his joy to support each and every one of us. PDP is his party and he is not contemplating and cannot contemplate any other option.”

Speaking to the people at Kokori and other wards, Oborevwori said Ethiope East communities benefited greatly from the Okowa’s administration in terms of roads and other physical and social infrastructure, empowerment, and appointments, assuring that when elected, he would do even more for the people.

Oborevwori said: “With the PDP at the Federal and State levels, we can be sure that 30% of the burden of development will be listed off the State. With Okowa as Vice President, we will have more people at the centre also to attract development to the State. Okowa is an intelligent man and he will support Atiku greatly to achieve results.

“When you also vote for me as Governor, you can be sure of more development projects as well as empowerment for job and wealth creation.

“I urge you also to vote for Chief Ighoyota Amori for Senate, Erhiatake Ibori for House of Representatives, and Arthur Akpowhowo for House of Assembly.”

