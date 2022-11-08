John Alechenu, Abuja

The Presidential Campaign Council of the Peoples Democratic Party, has dismissed speculations that the Chairman of the Council, Gov. Udom Emmanuel, was contemplating resigning his position.

The Atiku/Okowa Campaign Council described the speculations as “baseless rumours.”

Spokesperson for the Atiku/Okowa Presidential Campaign Organization, Kola Ologbondiyan, said this in Abuja, on Tuesday.

He said, “The rumour being bandied to suggest that the Akwa Ibom State Governor, Udom Emmanuel, resigned or contemplated to resign his appointment as the Chairman of the Atiku/Okowa Presidential Campaign Council is fake news.

“Our Campaign assures Nigerians as well as all pro-democracy and development partners that such idea is not in the contemplation of the Akwa Ibom State Governor, Emmanuel.

“Governor Udom Emmanuel, this afternoon at the Flag-off of the PDP Governorship Campaign which held at the Nest of Champions Stadium in Uyo, Akwa Ibom State Capital, declared that the rumour is a lie “from the pit of hell” and that he remains the Chairman of the PDP Presidential Campaign Council.

“The appointment of Governor Emmanuel as Chairman of the PDP Presidential Campaign Council was predicated on his belief and commitment to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), the ideals of our founding fathers as well as his unwavering confidence in our Presidential Candidate, Atiku Abubakar, as the leader that has the required capacity to lead the charge to rescue and rebuild our nation. “

He noted that Governor Emmanuel is effectively and committedly leading a successful campaign that will take our Party to victory and will not be distracted by the wishful thinking of the enemies of Nigeria.

Ologbondiyan said, “The Atiku/Okowa Campaign therefore urges Nigerians to ignore such shenanigans and fake news coming from the enemies of our nation who are desirous of causing confusion in the polity with a view to derailing the electoral process.

“We caution those behind this wicked rumour to desist from such and know that they are fighting a lost battle as Nigerians across board are already rallying with the PDP and cannot be swayed by fake news.”

