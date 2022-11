By Efosa Taiwo

Real Madrid will face Liverpool in the last 16 of the UEFA Champions League with Paris Saint Germain to face Bayern Munich.

The last 16 draw for the Champions League was held on Monday at Nyon, Switzerland.

Other fixtures include:

RB Leipzig vs Man City

Club Brugge vs Benfica

AC Milan vs Tottenham

Eintracht Frankfurt vs Napoli

Borrusia Dortmund vs Chelsea

Inter vs Porto

The first legs are scheduled for 14/15; 21/22 February with the return leg billed for 7/8;14/15 March.

