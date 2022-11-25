Sammie Okposo

By Ada Osadebe

Nigerian celebrities expressed shock, just as they grieve over the sudden demise of gospel musician, Sammie Okposo.

The 51-year-old music producer died on Friday morning after collapsing, according to Vanguard.

After the announcement, celebrities and admirers remembered the musician on social media as they showered moving tributes.

Reacting to the tragedy in an Instagram post on Friday, Uche Jambo shared the image of a burning candle with the caption, “We can’t question God.”

Actress Empress Njamah wrote on her Instagram page saying, “Sammy why? Why? Answer me. This cut is too DEEP. So many questions that need answers.”

Comedienne Lepacious Bose on her Instagram said, “No! Nooo!! I refuse to accept this report. Lord, please no.

Sammie’s colleague, Tosin Bee posted his video on his Facebook page with the caption, “Wow! Still find it hard to believe. Just last night, we were discussing how we should let you know that it is finally time to unleash this product that you adore.

“You poured yourself into it, and constantly followed up on the status. Just when we are about to release this project Haaaaaaaa!”

Comedian Woli Arole said, “May the Lord comfort the Okposo family. Rest In Peace, Sammie Okposo.”

