By Ozioruva Aliu

BENIN CITY – THE management of the University of Benin Teaching Hospital (UBTH) yesterday said it has began residency training for medical personnel working in its Accident and Emergency ward just as it called on the operators of the National Health Insurance Scheme to make it accessible by the poor.

Addressing a press conference while announcing activities to mark the hospital’s 50 years anniversary, the Chief Medical Director (CMD) of the hospital, Professor Darlington Obaseki said the hospital in 2021 alone, the hospital forfeited N84 million bills for patients who could not pay or deliberately refused to while this year so far, the same gesture has exceeded N100m hence his call for the extension of the insurance scheme to the poor.

Obaseki said that in spite of the mass exodus of medical personnel, as one of the challenges confronting health care delivery in the nation, the teaching hospital had been able to deliver on the mandates of the founding fathers of the hospital.

He said “We have been given approval to start training, we are the second in the country to start training resident doctors in emergency medicine, we now have a brand new department called Emergency Medicine Department, it is critical because teaching hospitals are rested on resident doctors who are in training to become specialists but all these while no teaching hospital was doing this specialised training so it led to gaps in emergency care most of the doctors there are not specialist and some other doctors from other departments, rotate so this will change that.”

He announced that part of events slated to mark its 50th anniversary among others is free training for first responders on basic life support, free Cancer Screening, executive Screening and subsidized surgeries

He said the free Cancer Screening takes place in January,2023, while the Executive Screening which involves medical Screening for top executives, including members of the Edo State Executive Council takes place in February.

He said the famous medical institution built by the then governor of the mid- western region, Brigadier General Samuel Ogbemudia started as a 300-bedded hospital in 1973, which has grown to a 900- Bedding facility today.

RELATED NEWS