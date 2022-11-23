…as 49 African heads of state set to deliberate with Biden

By Gabriel Olawale

Special Assistant to the President and National Security Council Senior Advisor for the U.S. Africa Leaders Summit, Dana Banks has said that mutual collaboration between United States and Africa will help in tackling some of the challenges confronting the world.

Speaking during a digital press briefing ahead of U.S.-Africa Leaders Summit bid to hold from 13th to 15th December,2022, Banks said that the U.S alliance with Africa will help in increasing sustainable food production; strengthening health systems and combating the COVID-19 pandemic and future pandemics.

It will also help in responding to the escalating climate crisis; building a strong and inclusive global economy while providing life-saving humanitarian assistance; and strengthening global democratic norms, institutions, and the rule of law among others.

She disclosed that the President of United States, Joe Biden believes that U.S. collaboration with African leaders as well as civil society, business, diaspora, women and youth leaders, is essential to tackling these shared challenges.

Banks identified Africa as a key geopolitical player that is shaping the present and will also shape the future, “As Secretary Blinken underscored when he traveled to the region earlier this year, Africa will shape not just the future of African people but of the world.

“With one of the world’s fastest-growing populations, largest free trade area, most diverse ecosystems, and one of the largest regional voting groups in the United Nations, African contributions, partnerships, and leadership are essential to meeting this era’s defining challenges. The continent’s dynamic economies and populations really do provide the foundation for a bright future for the continent and the United States.

She further disclosed that President Biden has invited 49 African heads of state and the head of the AU to Washington for a three-day summit to really highlight how the U.S. and African nations are strengthening our partnerships to advance our shared priorities. The summit reflects the U.S. strategy towards Sub-Saharan Africa, which really emphasizes the critical importance of the region in meeting this era’s defining challenges.

“We aim to amplify African voices to collaboratively meet this era’s defining challenges, and really, while we leverage the best of America, including our government, our private sector, our civil society, our diaspora, to uplift and empower African institutions, citizens, and nations.

Corroborating her views, Deputy Assistant Secretary of State, Bureau of African Affairs, Robert Scott said that series of forums have been line up for the three-day events such as African and Diaspora Young Leaders forum; a civil society forum; a peace, security, and governance forum, climate and health among others.

“The second day is dedicated to the U.S.-Africa Business Forum, and a full day of opportunities for African and U.S. businesses to come together and to meet with delegations from the continent while the third day is the leaders day, obviously, with President Biden and heads of delegation, heads of state from the continent involved.”

