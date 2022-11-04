By Adesina Wahab

WITH about three months to the end of the tenure of the Rector of the Yaba College of Technology, YABATECH, Engineer Obafemi Omokungbe, 30 persons, including two professors have applied to take over the seat.

Findings by Vanguard showed that the 30 applicants are being screened by the Selection Committee.

The two professors are Prof. Christianah Ijagbemi of the Federal University of Technology, Akure, and Prof. Olatunde Oseni of the Ekiti State University, Ado Ekiti.

Apart from Ijagbemi and Oseni, seven other senior lecturers in various universities across the country are also jostling for the post.

They include Dr Adedeji Oyediran, the Head of the Department of Mechanical Engineering, Osun State University, Isola Timothy of the National Open University, Alaba Olumuyiwa of the Tai Solarin University of Education, and Acheneje Stephen of the Federal University of Technology, Minna.

Others are Mustapha Olajide of the Kwara State University, Bolarinwa Bolaji of the Kogi State University and Dr Roland Isibor of Ajayi Crowther University in Oyo.

Majority of the remaining 23 applicants are drawn from various departments in the College except for a few drawn from polytechnics mainly in the Southwest zone.

The single five-year tenure of Omokungbe comes to an end on January 30, 2023.

The Governing Council of the institution is expected to announce a new Rector next month.

