By Tony Ubani

Emmanuel Ineh and Toluwani Adebakin, both Nigerian athletes have been convicted by the United States government for internet fraud crimes and will be sentenced to 10 years in jail.

The two Nigerians are said to be roommates at William Carey University and were arrested after they were found guilty of committing internet crimes.

According to the report on Aclsports, the duo were convicted before a US District Judge Kristi Johnson in Mississippi and would be sentenced on February 15, 2023.

Ineh and Adebakin are said to have confessed to the crimes being accused of and have also pleaded for mercy in the judgement they will be served next year.

These two Nigerians are also said to have made thousands of US dollars illegally on internet through dating scams and false pretence. Ineh, a promising long and triple jumper and Adebakin, a 400m and 200m runner are facing a maximum of 10 years imprisonment for their crimes. This could affect or bring an end to their career in athletics as going to prison for 10 years will definitely be a huge set back.

