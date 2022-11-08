By Dayo Johnson, Akure

Two of the five children set ablaze by their step- father, Ojo Joseph, have died at the hospital in Ondo city, Ondo state.

Their mother and the twins she gave birth to for the suspect after her first failed marriage escaped death by whiskers during the ugly incident.

They sustained serious injuries alongside the four others that slept in the room when it was set ablaze.

The suspect, who has been arrested by police detectives took the heinous action following the alleged denial of sex by their mother at their residence, located at Fagun crescent area of Ondo town.

Their father allegedly pour petrol inside the room in which they were sleeping and set it ablaze.

Recall that one of them had died last saturday before he was rushed to the hospital by their neighbours.

Reports had it that the two children gave up the ghost at the hospital in Ondo town following the degree of the injuries they sustained.

Contacted, the state police spokesperson, Funmi Odunlami, confirmed the death of two of the victims hospitalised after the incident.

Odunlami said that ” two of the children died because they could not recover.

” But everything is being done to save the two remaining children.

,”It is sad that two children have also died because of the severe burns.”.

The.image maker added that the man had been apprehended by the police for a case of alleged arson and murder.

Odunlami said that the suspect would soon be charged to court.

