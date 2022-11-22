By Ike Uchechukwu, Calabar

At least six persons including a Chief Superintendent of Customs, two medical doctors, Deputy Route Commander of FRSC as well as two others have been rescued by tactical teams on Anti Kidnapping in Calabar, Cross River State.

Vanguard learned that the six persons were released due to pressure exerted on the kidnappers by the tactical teams forcing them to release their victims unharmed around Uyanga rubber plantations in Akampka LGA of the state.

The released victims include Chief Supt of Customs, Ekok Emmanuel Agbor , Dr Omini Itam, Dr Egon Ekpo Etim , Deputy Route Commander FRSC, and two others.

According an impeccable security source, the victims were released at about 00:23 hours of Tuesday and debriefed at about 03:00 hours.

The source also revealed that there was ongoing actions to further clear the contiguous forest along the highway to restore public confidence and stability patrols were also in progress from Calabar to Bekwarra in a bid to sustain freedom of movement and social harmony

Confirming the release to Vanguard, the Police Public Relations Officer, SP Irene Ugbo said it was true that six persons were rescued including two medical doctor’s.

She also confirmed that a Chief superintendent of Customs and a Deputy Route Commander of FRSC and two other person’s were also rescued.

When contacted, the Chairman of Nigerian Medical Association, NMA, Cross River State, Dr Felix Archibong confirmed that the two doctors have also been released as he spoke with both of them in the early hours of Tuesday .

He commended Governor Ben Ayade for the swift response and also security agencies including the Police, Army and the other sister agencies for a job well done .

“I spoke with two of my members, Dr Omini and Dr Egon, they have been released, they were released at about 2 00: 00 am on Tuesday ,” he said

