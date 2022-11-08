By Ada Osadebe

Tweeps have reacted to BBNaija housemate, Hermes Chibueze Iyele better known as Hermes over misspelling late American actor, Chadwick Boseman at the Black Panther: Wakanda Forever premiere in Lagos.

Recall that some cast and crew members of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever were present in Lagos ahead of the first-ever Marvel Studios’ premiere on 6th November.

The picture seen on Twitter caused a lot of reactions online which shows Sheggz and Hermes in a Wakanda costumes.

This caused a lot of reactions online as some Nigrians hilariously dropped their comments on Twitter.

Hermes, showing a back view of his cape, had an image of Chadwick Boseman and was written “Black Parther Forever, RIP Chad Boswick’

On Sunday morning, some cast and crew members were present at a press conference held at Lagos Continental Hotel.

In attendance were filmmakers and cast from the highly anticipated sequel to 2018’s Black Panther, including stars Letitia Wright, Lupita Nyong’o, Danai Gurira, Tenoch Huerta Mejía, Winston Duke, as well as director Ryan Coogler.

@vhic3adibe said, “Hermes Iyele and his fashion designer needs to be flogged with a Vibranium whip.

“Who tf spells Chadwick Boseman as ‘Chad Boswick’?.

@ulxma said,”Who is Chad Boswick?.

@MBANZAPAULA said,”Tianah sabi this fraud thing chale.. chad Boswick.

@Toluspinnn said,”What the fuck is Chad Boswick??? The way my country people embarrass me mahn.

@mhagayr said,”What the hell did Dora He-laje write in his Cape man.

@ElJefe__ said,”You mean these people dressed like this and then sat in the cinema to watch a movie?.

RELATED NEWS