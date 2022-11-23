Identical twins, Taiwo and Kehinde Olude, are among seven graduands that will be awarded first class degrees at the 8th Convocation ceremony of Glorious Vision University, GVU (formerly known as Samuel Adegboyega University), Ogwa, in Esan West Local Government Area of Edo State.

The Vice Chancellor of the university, Prof. Adewumi Idowu, announced this at the pre-2022 Convocation press conference, held at the institution, yesterday, saying the twin sisters achieved the feat in different departments — Economics and Chemical Sciences.

“This is the first time we are having twins graduate with first class degrees in the same academic session.

“Since inception, GVU has produced six sets of graduates with a total number of 670 undergraduates, eight postgraduates and nine Honorary Doctoral Certificates.

“And by the grace of God, this year, we are producing 101 with seven (7) graduating with First Class honours, 33 with Second Class (Upper Division), 46 with Second Class (Lower Division), seven with 3rd Class and four Postgraduates.

“One of the uniqueness of 2022 graduating class is the set of twins from the Olude family, both graduating with First Class honours.

“Taiwo Abigail Olude emerges the best graduating student from Economics Department and Kehinde Mary Olude also emerges the second best student from Department of Chemical Sciences.”

Idowu said the institution has continued to maintain high academic standards, emerging recently as the best among the private universities in the South South.

