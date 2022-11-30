By Efosa Taiwo

Tunisia bowed out of the 2022 World Cup with their heads held high as they defeated reigning champions, France 1-0 on Wednesday at the Education City stadium.

Skipper Wahbi Khazri scored what would have been a decisive goal for the Carthage Eagles had it been Denmark drew with Australia in the other fixture that ended 1-0 in favour of the Australians.

Read Also: Half Salary: Lecturers get full Nov salary, demand Oct arrears

Iran’s protesters celebrate country’s defeat to US in Qatar

Cristiano Ronaldo agrees £173m deal to join Saudi Arabia side Al-Nassr

Antoine Greizmann, however, found the back of the net in added time but drama ensued when the referee called for a VAR check and ruled out the goal to send the Tunisian fans in jubilant mood despite knowing they were out of the competition.

Tunisia finished the group in third position with four points behind Australia and Group winners France who finished with six points apiece.

RELATED NEWS