By Dickson Omobola

Target Search Global Limited, TSG, partnering with the Lagos Police college, has organised a Cardiopulmonary Resuscitation, CPR, training for road traffic officers.

The training session in Lagos, was themed: ”Cardiopulmonary Resuscitation Awareness Training Programme for Road Traffic Police Officers.”

Target Search Global Limited is a specialised training company with a proven track record in the provision of specialized security and medical training services.

The training was divided into two sessions; discussion and practical. In the practical class, the officers were taught to respond to an individual in need of CPR.

Speaking at the event, the Chief Executive Officer, TSG, Mr. Femi Aratokun, said it was aimed at educating security personnels and road Traffic officers on the need to be well-equipped on the use of CPR, should an emergency occur.

He said:”This is one of the Corporate Social Responsibility, CSR, projects of TSG, a security outfit that has been in the business of securing lives and properties, safety and training of private and public personnels for 15-year. This is a new pilot scheme that was approved by the Lagos state Commissioner of Police, Mr. Abiodun Alabi. On our part, we are also working to extend the training beyond Lagos state.”

Femi, who appreciated the cooperation of the Lagos police and the entire Nigeria Police Force urged them to always pay attention to safety, saying:”It is of utmost importance, just as security.”

TSG Nigeria facilitators are affiliated with world-class accredited and regulated awarding bodies including, the Security Industry Authority, SIA, British Heart Foundation UK, The Nigeria Police Force, The Royal College of Surgeons Edinburgh, The Awarding Organisation for Accredited Qualifications, City & Guilds and the Health and Safety Executive, amongst others. These accreditations and endorsements ensure that their training programmes deliver the highest standards of quality assurance and certification.

RELATED NEWS