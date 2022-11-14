Tiffany Trump, Michael Boulos

By Ada Osadebe

Tiffany Trump, daughter of the former United States President, Donald Trump on Saturday married her Nigerian-bred lover Michael Boulos.

Recall Tiffany made her engagement known to her 24-year-old lover on 19th January 2021, which was her father’s final full day in office, and she planned to wed in Greece this summer.

At the wedding held at Mar-a-Lago in Palm Beach, Florida, Donald Trump and his wife, Melania were present.

Tiffany and Michael started dating in the summer of 2018 after she dumped her longtime lover Ross Mechanic.

According to reports, the two connected right away after partying together in Mykonos, Greece, over the summer (Tiffany at Lindsay Lohan’s club).

They kept their connection private at first, but Tiffany made it public by inviting him to Thanksgiving with her family at Mar-a-Lago later that year.

