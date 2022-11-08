Former President Donald Trump

Former President Donald Trump has said he will announce the launch his 2024 presidential campaign after the ongoing US mid term elections.

Trump made this known at a Save America rally in Vandalia, Ohio on the eve of the midterm elections.

The former US president said he will make a “big announcement” on Nov. 15 at his Mar-a-Lago resort, where he is widely expected to launch his 2024 presidential campaign.

He said, “I’m going to be making a very big announcement on Tuesday, Nov. 15 at Mar-a-Lago in Palm Beach, Florida.”

Recall that the former President Trump had earlier hinted that he may contest for the office of the president in 2024 and stage a comeback to the White House.

Trump disclosed this where a crowd gathered in Iowa on Thursday while speaking at the first of four rallies in five days in his campaigns for Republican candidates in next week’s midterm elections.

The former Republican President has been subpoenaed by the January 6th Committee for not calling to order his alleged mob of supporters over the invasion of the Capitol Building on January 6, 2021, when he lost to President Joe Biden in the 2020 elections.

He reiterated his baseless claim that he lost in 2020 because of widespread election fraud, as per Reuters.

“I ran twice,” he said. “I won twice and did much better the second time than I did the first, getting millions more votes in 2020 than I got in 2016.

“And likewise, getting more votes than any sitting president in the history of our country by far.

“And now in order to make our country successful, and safe and glorious, I will very, very, very probably do it again. Very soon. Get ready,” Trump said to the cheering crowd.

Reports revealed that Trump won the most votes ever – 72 million – for a sitting president in 2020, but still lost to his challenger then and now president, Biden, a Democrat, who polled 81 million.

As Trump inches closer to formally kicking off the 2024 presidential race, polls show he enjoys unparalleled support among Republican voters.

According to report, Trump would also enter the race with more than $60 million in cash held by his leadership PAC, Save America, and a prodigious small dollar fundraising operation that vacuums up online donations from the Republican base.

