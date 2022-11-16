By Dayo Johnson

Ado Ekiti—Two unidentified policemen were crushed by a truck in the Adebayo area of Ado Ekiti metropolis, while on transit around Ado-Ifaki dual carriageway, in Ado Ekiti, on Monday.

However, a source told newsmen at the scene of the incident that the driver of the truck fled immediately after the incident happened, but was later fished out and arrested by policemen.

Confirming the deaths, Police Public Relations Officer, Ekiti Command, DSP Sunday Abutu, said the two policemen were going to Ado Ekiti on a bike, when the truck driver, who was allegedly negotiating a diversion, due to ongoing construction work on the road, overran them.

“I can confirm to you that this pathetic event happened this morning (Monday) when the two policemen, who were coming from Iworoko Ekiti to their duty post in Ado Ekiti were crushed by a tipper.

“The policemen were going on their lane, it was the tipper’s driver that was negotiating a diversion placed on the road by a construction company rehabilitating the Ado-Ifaki by turning to the left side, and overrunning them.

“We learned the two of them died on the spot. The driver of the tipper has been arrested while the corpses have been taken to the morgue at the Ekiti State University Teaching Hospital,” the Command’s Spokesperson said.

Also commenting on the incident, the Sector Commander, Federal Road Safety Corps, Ekiti, Mr Olusola Joseph, warned drivers plying all the roads in Ekiti to control their speed to curb the road carnage.

