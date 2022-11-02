By Prince Osuagwu

MEA Markets Magazine has declared Nigeria’s branded equity and holding company, Troyka Holdings, as the ‘Branded Equity Firm of the Year’ in its 2022 African Excellence Awards.

MEA Markets is a quarterly publication of the AI Global Media, which provides readers with the latest business and investment news across the Middle East and Africa regions.

The award organizers described Troyka as a future-determining company, reputed for its adoption of a human-centric design to solve business problems.

Group Managing Director of Troyka, Mr Jimi Awosika, while receiving the award said: “This recognition by AI Global Media is an indication that great work does not go unnoticed. At Troyka Holdings, we believe that brand equity is currency and without it, companies will not be able to stand the test of time. It is gratifying that our many years of commitment and services, with our clients’ needs at heart are still yielding great results”.

Troyka Holdings, which was incorporated in 1986, is home to Redefini – the leading business transformation and marketing communications group, consisting of seven leading creative and communications solutions companies which Insight Publicis, Quadrant MSL, Starcomms Media Perspectives, Digitas, Leo Burnett Lagos and All Seasons Zenith. Other subsidiaries within Troyka Holdings also include Optimum Exposures and Promoworld, which provide premium, innovative marketing communications solutions that make brand messages come-alive, with associated data on attribution across physical, digital and online media.

The company is also home to Halogen Group, a leading risk advisory and integrated security solutions group.

Now in its sixth year, the African Excellence Awards by the MEA Markets Magazine highlights and acknowledges industry leaders from a wide range of sectors across the continent, casting spotlight on the dedicated entrepreneurs and innovative professionals whose work and determination have helped to drive Africa’s reputation as a choice destination for business.

