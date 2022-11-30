Troops of Operation Forest Sanity have rescued three kidnap victims, including an 85-year-old woman during fighting patrols in three Local Government Areas of Kaduna State.

A statement issued on Wednesday in Kaduna by Samuel Aruwan, Commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs, added that the troops destroyed several bandits’ camps during the operation.

He said that two of the victims were rescued when the troops engaged bandits around Kwanti in Chikun LGA.

“As the bandits fled into the forest, they left behind four motorcycles recovered by the troops.

“The troops burned down the dozens of camps in sight and upon scouring the area, the troops found two male kidnapped victims.

“They also discovered corpses of two unidentified female victims who had been killed by the bandits,” Aruwan said.

According to him, the corpses were evacuated while the rescued victims were reunited with their families, after first aid was administered on one of them who was carrying an injury.

The commissioner said the 85-year-old woman was rescued in Kuzo general area and was examined and debriefed before being reunited with her family.

Aruwan also said that bandits fled their camps on sighting the advancing forces in Abrom, Gabachuwa and Kujeni forest areas spanning Kajuru, Chikun and Kachia LGAs.

He said the troops dislodged the bandits’ camps and recovered two damaged AK-47 rifles along with three mobile phones, some military uniforms and materials for making explosives.

“The Kaduna state government thanked and commended the troops for the successful operations and rescue of the victims, while sending heartfelt condolences to the families of the victims executed by the bandits,” he added.

Aruwan appealed to citizens to volunteer information on suspicious individuals seeking medical assistance or refuge in those areas, through 09034000060 and 08170189999.

