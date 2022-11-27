By Ibrahim Hassan, Kaduna

Troops of Operation Forest Sanity have killed four bandits during clearance operations in identified hideouts around Tsohon Gayan, Chikun Local Government Area of Kaduna State.

Samuel Aruwan, the state Commissioner of Internal Security and Home Affairs, said this was conveyed in an operational feedback to the Kaduna State Government.

“The troops made contact and pursued the fleeing bandits. Two bandits were neutralized during the engagement, while credible human intelligence sources revealed that two others died from gunshot wounds,” he said.

According to the Commissioner, “credible sources in the general area reported that two of the four neutralized have been identified as Dogo Mallam and Bello Mallam.”

“The troops recovered one AK47 rifle, one magazine with 22 rounds of ammunition and one motorcycle.”

“Governor Nasir El-Rufai expressed satisfaction at the report, and praised the troops for their resilience and courage in the latest success. Clearance operations will continue in the general area and other locations,” he said.

