By Ibrahim Hassan-Wuyo

Troops of the Nigerian military have killed 152 bandits and destroyed over 100 bandits camps in the second and third quarters of 2022 in Kaduna State ,the Commissioner of Internal Security and Home Affairs, Samuel Aruwan has said.

He spoke while presenting the security situation reports for the second and third quarters of 2022 to the Governor of Kaduna State, Malam Nasir El-Rufai on Friday.

“You will find that there has been notable progress made since military operations were intensified in the State. Across the six-month period reviewed.”

“152 bandits and terrorists were neutralized by ground forces around the state, scores more were neutralized during aerial assaults on identified camps and converging points.”

“16 bandits and terrorists were eliminated in fratricidal clashes in Birnin Gwari and Chikun LGAs, while.over 100 camps occupied by bandits and terrorists destroyed.”

I“Seventy-four (74) kidnapped persons rescued by security forces.

Arms and ammunition intercepted from bandits, terrorists and gunrunners in the six-month period were, Two (2) General Purpose Machine Guns (GPMGs), Seventy-four (74) AK47 Rifles, One (1) AK49 Rifle and Nine (9) Type 06 Rifles.”

“Other ammunition recovered were, Four (4) Light Assault Rifles, Four (4) Pump Action Rifles, One (1) G3 Rifle, Sixteen (16) Locally made Rifles, Seven (7) Dane Guns, Three (3) pistols, Fifty-four (54) AK47 Magazines, One (1) G3 Magazine, Eleven (11) Pump Action Cartridges and 5,398 rounds of live ammunition.”

“Traffickers of illicit substances were apprehended and their stashes confiscated in the combined period, 654 Suspects were arrested including 613 male and 41 female.

Quantities of seized illicit substances were, 2,759.891kg of Cannabis, 6558.007kg of psychotropic drugs and 0.064kg of Heroin.”

“There is a significant improvements in the general situation along highways as well as other highways.”

“Deaths attributed to banditry, terrorism and violent attacks across Kaduna State have reduced in the third quarter. The same is true for kidnapped persons and rustled cattle.”

” Collaborative efforts are yielding positive results. We are deeply grateful to the Commanders, Officers and Men of the security agencies working night and day to make things better for us all. We forge ahead, as a lot remains to be done,” he said.

