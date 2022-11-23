Ex-BBNaija housemate Angel

By Ada Osadebe

Nigerians have reacted to ex-BBNaija housemate Angel’s statement claiming she can’t date just one man.

The 22-year-old is known for stirring controversy online, and this time she once again raised eyebrows after disclosing that she can’t be with just one man.

She made it known on her Twitter page on Tuesday, saying “single men are lonely” and that’s why she can’t stay with only one boyfriend.

Angel tweeted, “Sometimes I want to have only one boyfriend and then I think about all the single men that are lonely and I feel sad for them.

Meanwhile, the ex-BBNaija housemate has been receiving criticisms from online users in response to her statement.

queensusz tweeted, “People are laughing because of the level of moral decadence and because she finished from bbnaija. Yeye fans.

ajuba101 said, “You don’t have a boyfriend. I see many of you indirectly looking for a man. But we all know you’re not looking for someone who you love and who loves you. You are looking for someone to take care of your responsibilities.

” Well, it’ll be hard for you to find these days. Because it’s hard everywhere in the world. And now, men will only date supportive women. You can’t say men are lonely.

“Men are never lonely because they have your types to keep them company. It’s you who’ll cry when you turn 40. Because men can always date people younger than you. That a man is single is his decision. He’s getting laid every day.

ella_chi__’s said “Your body go still tell, no be everything be cruise sha , some cruise they pass message.

officialbensworld said, “When less busy ppl say trashy# things just to stay relevant you will know. I wish Nigeria government will create more jobs so that ppl like this will get busy.

omoyemeh_special said, “My dearest sister. The pu##y is yours and you are free to donate it to as many as you can. No one tells a woman how to use her body. Na you go tire my dear.

tolulopemebusaye said, “You people saying she should stop misleading other girls, are other girls dumb? Other girls don’t know what they want for them selves. OKAY.

rocketbag1 said, “I hope the reasons you giving can be applied in getting married to two husbands because the way I dey see you nothing go hard you do.

