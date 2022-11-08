Hadi Sirika, Aviation Minister

By Henry Umoru

ABUJA – THE Federal Government told the Senate, Tuesday, that it was working to ensure that the trapped funds of Emirates Airlines are paid as quickly as possible.

Speaking in Abuja when he appeared before the Senator Biodun Olujimi, PDP, Ekiti South led Senate Committee on Aviation to defend the 2023 Budget estimates, Minister of Aviation, Senator Hadi Sirika noted that while the Federal government was working to address the problem, Emirates airlines must exercise restraint and treat Nigeria as a sovereign and valuable market.

Emirate Airlines suspended flight operations in and out of Nigeria over its inability to repatriate $85 million dollars from Nigeria.

Senator Sirika who spoke on United Arab Emirate, UAE , Nigeria relationship, said ” There were blocked funds in Nigeria. They signed an agreement. Recession plus Covid led foreign exchange to be scarce and we pleaded with airlines to give us time to allow Nigeria pay their money.

“Almost all countries except UAE understood and we are trying to pay this money, but my concern is that countries go through war and problems and there should be mutual understanding with each other.

” We need their service, but they need our market more. We are assuring them that the money will be paid, but they should excercise restraint and treat Nigeria with value.

“There is no market in Aviation in the world as good as Nigeria. If we build our Airline to run internationally, this will be of benefit to us. Emirates airline and the authorities should see us as sovereign and a market they need and should treat us as such.”

