By Henry Umoru

THE Federal Government has it is working to ensure that Emirates Airlines trapped funds are paid as quickly.

Speaking yesterday in Abuja when he appeared before the Senator Biodun Olujimi led Senate Committee on Aviation, to defend the 2023 Budget estimates, Minister of Aviation, Senator Hadi Sirika, noted that while the Federal government is working to address the problem, Emirates airlines must exercise treat Nigeria as a Sovereign and valuable market.

Recall that Emirate Airlines has suspended flight operations in Nigeria over its inability to repatriate $85 million dollars from Nigeria.

Senator Sirika who spoke on United Arab Emirate, UAE , Nigeria relationship, said ” There were blocked funds in Nigeria. They signed an agreement. Recession plus COVID led foreign exchange to be scarce and we pleaded with airlines to give us time to allow Nigeria pay their money.

“Almost all countries except UAE understood and we are trying to pay this money, but my concern is that countries go through war and problems and there should be mutual understanding with each other. We need their service, but they need our market more. We are assuring them that the money will be paid, but they should exercise restraint and treat Nigeria with value.

“There is no market in Aviation in the world as good as Nigeria. If we build our Airline to run internationally this will be of benefit to us. Emirates airline and the authorities should see us as sovereign and a market they need and should treat us as such.”

