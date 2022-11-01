By Elizabeth Adegbesan

Tranzfar, an international payment solution provider, has launched the Freedom Bank Account in Nigeria.

According to the company, the account allows customers in Nigeria to open and manage their foreign account and instant payments across United Kingdom bank accounts.

Speaking at the launch, the Chairman Tranzfar, Mr. Bankole Eniola, said that the Freedom account was designed to give people in Nigeria, Ghana and Kenya the opportunity to bank globally in over 30 countries where Tranzfar currently have footprint.

Bankole further added: “Tranzfar is about making payment seamless across the globe and aspiring to become the world’s leading African financial technology platform, providing innovative digital financial products on behalf of the African diaspora communities and users across the globe”.

Chief Executive Officer Tranzfar, Mr. Ryan Romeo, added that Tranzfar is dedicated to ameliorating the challenges a lot of the Africans in diaspora and those within Africa face daily financially.

He said: “Within the diaspora itself, a lot of Africans suffer limited financial accessibility and limited access to basic financial amenities.

“The introduction of Freedom Bank Account will guarantee a seamless payment of overseas bills, utilities and obligations.

“Beyond that within the continent itself, there is volatile exchange rate that leads to a big and enlarged devaluation of people’s wealth.’’

RELATED NEWS