By Babajide Komolafe

Transnational Corporation of Nigeria, Transcorp, Plc has recorded 41.4 per cent increase in after tax profit to N19 billion in the third quarter year ended September 30, 2022, (Q3’22) from N13.3 billion recorded the previous year in September 2022 (Q3’21).

The company, with investments in the hospitality, power and oil & gas sectors disclosed this in its operating results for the third quarter year ended September 30, 2022 which showed that profit before tax rose by 47.7 per cent to N20.9 billion in September 2022, from N14.1 billion recorded in the similar period of 2021.

The results filed with the Nigerian Stock Exchange also showed that the Group’s total revenue rose by 12.5% from N85.6 billion in September 2021, to N96.2 billion in the period under consideration.

Operating Income also grew by 14.5% from N?27.5 billion in September 2021 to N31.5 billion in September 2022, while Operating expenses for the quarter ended September 2022, stood at N?16.0 billion, representing an increase of 30.9% compared to N?12.2 billion recorded in the same period of 2021.

The results also showed that total assets increased by 1.3% from N?416.0 billion in December 2021 to N?421.2 billion in Q3 2022 due to the increase in Inventories, Prepayments and Trade and Other Receivables which cushioned the effect of the decline in Cash and Cash Equivalents, just as shareholders’ Funds rose to N?161.8 billion, representing an 11% year-on-year increase from N?146.3 recorded billion due to profitability during the period.

Commenting on the results, Transcorp’s President/Group Chief Executive Officer, Owen Omogiafo, explained that the laudable performance this quarter was achieved as a result of the improved performance across all our businesses.

She said, “Despite the challenging operating environment, characterised by gas supply constraints, foreign exchange volatility and rising inflation, amongst others, the group improved profitability and performance during the period. Our hospitality business has sustained its strong growth trajectory, outperforming all indices. Our business model remains robust; thanks to the prudent and adaptive strategy we have taken across our operations.”

While expressing confidence in the company’s capacity to deliver even better results in the last quarter of the financial year, she said, “We remain focused on efficiency, cost leadership, and meeting market demand to consistently deliver profitability and value to all our shareholders.”

