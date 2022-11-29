‘Crime and Justice Lagos’, a new police procedural and crime drama series will debut on Thursday, December 8, 2022.

Speaking on the new episodes of the latest Showmax Nigerian Original which will be released every Thursday on the streaming platform for six weeks, the Executive Head of Content and West Africa Channels at MultiChoice Nigeria, Dr. Busola Tejumola said, “Crime and Justice Lagos is unlike any other Nigerian Original we have put out”

“We’ve created a crime series that captures the pulse of the city – from its glitzy clubs to its grimy ghettos – through the lens of law enforcement agents tasked with keeping its citizens safe. Each episode mirrors real crime stories that audiences will connect with and will give them a lot to ponder about”, Tejumola added.

Set against the backdrop of the biggest and most densely populated city in Africa, Crime and Justice Lagos explores the activities of the fictional Serious and Special Crimes Unit (SSCU) headed by its charismatic boss, Deputy Commissioner of Police Femi Biboye (William Benson) and made up of an elite team of top detectives led by Superintendent Kelechi ‘KC’ Farasin (Folu Storms) and Superintendent Danladi Dikko (Jammal Ibrahim).

The series also stars Nollywood veterans, Uche Mac-Auley, Paul Adams and Femi Durojaiye, with other emerging industry talents including Margaret Osuome, Ejirooghene “Jyro” Asagba, and Makinde Adeniran, with Yinka Edward as Executive Producer.

Watch the trailer here:





