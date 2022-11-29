By Harris Emanuel

The maiden edition of the Tropicana trade Fair will promote locally made goods, encourage tourism,and deepen the commercial space in Akwa Ibom State, says Akwa Ibom Commissioner, Ministry of Trade and Investments, M. Camilus Umo.

Umo stated this during the opening ceremony of the trade Fair put together by Tropicana Mall, Akwa Ibom Investment Corporation, Ibom Air and the Ministry of Trade and Investment.

“Akwa Ibom is sitting on rubies. What we are seeing is a seeming teething problem that gives the impetus to why this trade fair is held. This trade fair is held as an incentive to increase food traffic into Tropicana; to intensify the marketing opportunities and potentials in Akwa Ibom, especially Uyo; to elevate, multiply and scale up the marketing level, buying power of the average Akwa Ibomite, to make Akwa Ibom their brand.

“I commend the management for taking the bold step to put up what we see in other climes. The journey of a thousand miles starts in a day, don’t in any way be daunted. Thumps up your chest that you are a trailblazer. That is what makes us who we are, that people had to set the trail, break the glass and open up the glass ceiling so that others would become a part of this. \

“Whether you like it or not, there is already an expectation for edition two, and edition two can only get better than this. Only in a few places can you have a government intervention, equity and interest in a mole of this nature, and it is an intentional act to show that it can happen; to galvanise the activities of the commercial phase that this can happen in Uyo.

“Whether you like it or not, next year, people will book a calendar that Tropicana fair is something to watch out for,” he stated.

The Chairman of AKICorp, Dr Elijah Akpan said Tropicana Mall can compete with any mall in the world, adding, “the mall has encouraged a lot of tourism, many pple have come because of the mall. We will continue to do our best to maintain the mall and keep it for everyone to do business.

Also speaking, the General Manager, Marketing and Communication, Ibom Air, Aniekan Essienette, said the idea of the trade fair was conceived during the third anniversary of Ibom Air stressing that it would open up the state to commerce.

He said, “I want you all to patronise the vendors here. We are opening up the state to commerce. We have a couple of brands: we have fashion, accessories, games, kiddies, children clothes and hair. It ties us to what we want to achieve that we don’t have to wait till summer before we start shopping for our families for Christmas.

“It gives Akwa Ibomite the opportunity to be closer to the market and get their Christmas shopping done at a discount. That is the purpose of putting up this fair so you don’t need to travel far to get your things for the family. The fair has a high economic impact as most of the products are sold quicker than when they were in their normal place.”

