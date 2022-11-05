Antonio Conte and Jurgen Klopp greet each other after a match

By Biodun Busari

South Korean captain Heung-min Son will be missing in action as Tottenham host Liverpool in a Premier League game in London on Sunday evening.

The 30-year-old forward suffered a fractured eyes socket in a stunning win against Marseille during their Champions League game that placed them in the round of 16.

Also, Cristian Romero and Richarlison are also still recovering from their injuries, as Antonio Conte’s side will be looking forward to defeating the visitors who have also been in poor form of run this season.

Tottenham are still third in the league despite their unsteady run and a victory over the Anfield outfit would see them move 13 points clear of their opponents this weekend.

While Spurs have lost to Manchester United and Newcastle United in the last games, Jurgen Klopp’s side have also lost back-to-back in games as well and a triumph at Tottenham would make a close gap in the top four.

Liverpool will face Spurs without the services of Diogo Jota, Luis Diaz, Naby Keita and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain.

Speaking on the game, Klopp said, “It’s a massive game for us. I didn’t count the points difference between us but we cannot picky where we get points but it’s difficult.”

