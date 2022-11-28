By Egufe Yafugborhi

PORT HARCOURT – DESPITE not having exported crude oil from Oil Mining Lease (OML) 58 in ten months due to sabotage, aside from challenges created by the 2022 flood, TotalEnergies has kicked off the 19th edition of its annual OML58 Football Competition, determined to avoid disruption in sustaining its value.

Guillaume Dulout, Deputy Managing Director, JV Assets, TotalEnergies who declared the 19th edition open at Okinali, Ikwerre Local Government Area (LGA), Rivers, said the tournament for OML58 host communities cutting across five Rivers LGAs has become the greatest sporting event in those localities.

Dulout, represented by Henry Ehuike, Manager, Stakeholders Engagement, Strategy and Managrment, said, “I will not forget to mention the challenging operating environment we have found ourselves since February 24, 2022. This worrisome situation is caused by our inability to export crude oil from the OML58 field due to sabotage and non-availability of the TNP export pipeline.

“Also, the flood and its aftermath notwithstanding, the NNPCL/TEPNG Joint Venture is determined to identify with this competition as a demonstration of our commitment to engage the youths in positive ventures that promote sustainable socio-economic development as well as empowerment.

“Through this competition, we have been able to identify and nurture budding talents who have done the communities proud in state and national-level competitions. Following huge success of the 18th edition, we have retained the theme, “PLAYING FOR PEACE”, for the 19th edition. This theme resonates throughout the year in all our dealings with the youth and the entire population.

“This 19th edition will feature young players (Under 20) as we target the discovery of young talents who could be further developed and projected for a successful career in football. To this effect, we have invited willing talent scouters to help identify some potential.

“I urge all teams participating in this year’s edition not to be preoccupied with winning, but to also focus on the theme of the event, play in a friendly manner, and display your talent for easy identification by the talent scouters. What matters most is the number of talents that are spotted.”

The opening match for this year’s edition featured Idu FC and Okiniali FC as all 18 teams battle for the top team and individual prizes with the finals to be held at Obite, Ogbe, Egbema, Ndoni LGA on 17 December.

