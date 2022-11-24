In furtherance of their corporate social responsibilities to different communities the NNPC, TotalEnergies Upstream Nigeria Limited, operator of OML 130 and partners have built and handed over a mammography center to the General Hospital Onitsha in Anambra State.

*Mammography Center, General Hospital Onitsha

The mammography center will provide patients access to effective technologically enhanced screening that will help in early detection, treatment and reduction in breast cancer mortality.

The center which is fully equipped with state-of-the-art facilities including the main reception and waiting area, radiology office, mammography technicians bay and changing rooms, clinical examination rooms and treatment room is supported by a 40KVA generator for stable power supply.

The treatment room houses the Bard Magnum Breast Lump Biopsy set for image-guided breast lump biopsies as well as Senographe Pristina 3D equipment which delivers 3D imaging at the lowest radiation exposure with superior diagnostic accuracy in the detection of breast cancer. This equipment offers digital breast tomosynthesis and stereotaxy for enhanced image-guided biopsy and can process 120 examinations per day.

*Mammography machine

In his welcome address, Mr. Bala Wunti, the Chief Upstream Investment Officer of the NNPC Upstream Investment Management Services who was represented by Mrs. Tolulope Derin-Adefuwa, Senior Community Development Officer, NNPC, said that the project which aligns with sustainable development goals, SDGs, was part of efforts to mitigate various identified gaps.

Mr. Mike Sangster, the Managing Director of TotalEnergies Upstream who was represented by Mrs. Kenechi Esomeju, General Manager, CSR, TotalEnergies EP Nigeria, pointed out that the growing number of breast cancer cases rate among women has reinforced the need for building the center.

“The growing number of breast cancer cases and the related fatality rate among women has reinforced the need for this intervention. The mammography center project will help in the early detection and save more lives”.

Mr. Luc Vanson, the Chief Operating Officer of Prime Oil and Gas, expressed his pleasure and delight at the successful completion and commissioning of the mammography center, noting that breast cancer is an important health issue that should be tackled.

He advised that the center be put to good use by the beneficiary community.

Also speaking at the event, the Commissioner of Health, Anambra State, Dr. Ben Afam Obidike assured the benefactors that the center will be functional, well maintained, and available to the people. He promised to make the center known to the people of the community.

“We will imbibe the culture of maintenance. The center must be sustained and available for the service of our people. The Governor of the State is very involved in ensuring this. He has already hired 5 radiographers and a consultant to help run the place.”

The Onitsha women and other stakeholders, represented by the Director of the Christian Women Organisation Onitsha Diocese, Mrs. Antonia Okemili, appreciated the benefactor companies and encouraged women of the community to make use of the facility.

“I appreciate the NNPC and TotalEnegies for the beautiful work they have done, and I encourage the women to make use of this facility”.

OML 130 Partners include the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited, NNPCL, TotalEnergies Upstream Limited, PRIME 130 Limited (Sapetro), and CNOOC.

