The Co-founder and Executive Director of Government Affairs of METTLE, Mr. Tosin Ashafa, has commiserated with the Chief of Staff of the Lagos State Government, Mr. Tayo Ayinde, on the passing of his dear wife, Princess Adedoyin Ayinde.

Mr. Ashafa described her passing as “painful and difficult to bear for anyone who knew her.” However, he added that “she was a blessing to everyone who crossed paths with her.” Mr. Ashafa further offered prayers to Mr. Ayinde and his family, stating, “I cannot begin to imagine the depth of the agony you feel. I pray that God will comfort, strengthen and uphold you and your family. May we never experience such.”

