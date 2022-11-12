By Gabriel Olawale

Wave making top music producer, Adenola Adesegun Gabriel, Popularly known as Eskeez has revealed that he will soon launch his music production academy.

Eskeez, a top producer in Nigeria music industry, who presently is producer of talented rapper, Olamide Adedeji aka Badoo.

He said he is bent on laying down a good legacy for the upcoming once and those who have pure passion for music production, which is the main reason he is set on launching his music production academy.

In his words, “I’m planning to release an EP with many artistes all over the world and lunch my academy soon”.

Going down memory lane on his career, Eskeez started his sojourn into the music industry at tender age and delve into music production, which has made him popular and been in the industry over a decade ago.

Legendary ID Cabasa introduced him to the world of music production.

He noted that he has produced many songs for top musicians that include; Rock by Olamide, OMO by reminisce ft Olamide, sometimes remix by T.I blaze, Change by fireboy, She knows by Harry song ft Olamide and fireboy to mention but few.

Speaking further, Eskeez said all songs produced by him are hits songs but Rock by Olamide is my best job ever.

He said that gradually the Music industry is evolving as producers are now singing, which has made it more interesting.

“We all have our different abilities and talents some can produce and also a good writer but can’t sing, some can produce and sing, so it depends on the abilities and grace and there is no law that says a producer can’t be an artiste, it’s a matter of choice.

He, however, advised upcoming artiste not to compete with who they should learn from, rather, they should work more on themselves in terms of writing and performance.

RELATED NEWS