By Ada Osadebe

M3GAN

It is the story of artificial intelligence; a human-like doll called ‘M3GAN’, which was designed to be both a parent’s and a child’s best friend.

M3GAN, created by Gemma, a clever roboticist, who could observe, listen, and learn as it serves as a friend, a teacher, a playmate, and a guardian.

Things became disastrous when M3GAN begins to take on a life of its own.

The movie will be released on 6, January 2023.

Saw 10

It started way back in 2004, when a man called Jigsaw Killer (a.k.a. John Kramer), tortured victims he believes are complacent or guilty, in order to make them appreciate their time on earth.

Jigsaw never murders anyone with his own hands, opting instead to force his victims to play “games” by placing them in brutal situations that can only be escaped from after a tremendous amount of physical and/or psychological pain.

One will wonder who will be the next victim.

Saw 10 is currently set to release in theaters on October 27, 2023.

Scream 6

Four survivors of the initial Ghostface assassination attempt depart from Woodsboro in search of new beginnings, but sadly they will face and fight the killer who keeps reappearing to hunt them down.

Scream 6 has been confirmed to be released in cinemas on March 31, 2023.

The Nun.

The sequel to The Nun (2018) follows Sister Irene and the priest’s journey to Romania to investigate the death of a young nun.

However, things take an ugly turn after they encounter a supernatural force.

What will open the gate of hell for ‘Valak’ this time?

‘The Nun 2’ has just been given an official theatrical release date of September 8, 2023.

The Exorcist

A sequel to the 1973 film about a 12-year-old girl, who is possessed by a mysterious demonic entity, forcing her mother to seek the help of two priests to save her.

