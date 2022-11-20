The Delta State Governor Special Assistant on Media Mr. Ossai Success has commended the Government Ekpemupolo popularly known as Tompolo and the Managing Director of Tantita Security Services, Chief Keston Pondi for their efforts at the discovery of illegal pipelines in the country.

According to Ossai, the Tantita Security Services need to be commended for helping Nigeria’s economy to grow.

He noted that the Tantita Security Services has discovered over 100 illegal tapping points used by crude oil bunkers.

“I must commend the Tantita Security Services Nigeria Limited, led by Government Ekpemupolo popularly known as Tompolo, and the Managing Director of Tantita Security Services, Chief Keston Pondi for helping Nigeria’s economy to grow.

“The entrance of Tantita security services has been impactful considering the number of illegal pipelines in Nigeria that have been discovered which has brought more revenues to the country.

“As of today, the Tantita security operatives have uncovered over 100 illegal tapping points used by crude oil bunkers on the nation’s oil pipelines that have been reducing and damaging our economy.”

“The Tantita operatives have done marvelously well in the protection of our oil pipelines because Nigeria has been struggling to meet up with the crude oil quota which is 1.8 million barrels per day but as of today, Nigeria has gone beyond the 900,000 barrels per day that we have been struggling with and are now moving toward the 1.8 million per day as a result of the seriousness of the Tantita security operatives.

“From the activities of the Tantita security operatives, I am optimistic that soonest we will meet up with crude oil quota which is 1.8 million barrels per day.”

“The War against oil thieves need our cooperation considering the numbers of people who are fighting hard to discredit the Tantita security operatives as a result of their selfish interests.

We must stand with Tantita operatives, we must pray for them to be successful always in their operations because a lot of death threats have been coming to them from those selfish individuals who don’t want the progress of this country.

The general public needs to join hands with the Tantita Security Services in making sure illegal pipelines stop existing and we must commend them for the impactful services they have renders since they were awarded the contract.” he said.

