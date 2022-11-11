TINUBU’S $460,000 US TAX: APC, PDP campaigns trade words; 2023: INEC summons emergency security meeting over renewed attacks are top stories published across all major newspapers in Nigeria today, November 11, 2022.

TINUBU’S $460,000 US TAX: APC, PDP campaigns trade words

The All Progressives Congress, APC, and Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Presidential Campaign Councils, PCCs, were at each other’s jugular yesterday, over the $460,000 deducted from the accounts of the APC Presidential flagbearer, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, in the United States of America, U.S.

The Chief Spokesman of the Tinubu-Shettima Presidential Campaign Council, Mr. Festus Keyamo said that the $460,000 was tax deducted from one of the 10 accounts linked to Tinubu and pooh-poohed the documents he attributed to the PDP, which are circulating in the social media, which accused Tinubu of drug deals while he lived in the US.

2023: INEC summons emergency security meeting over renewed attacks

The Independent National Electoral Commission INEC has summoned an emergency security meeting following renewed attacks on its offices in some parts of the country.

INEC National Commissioner and Chairman, Information and Voter Education Committee, Barr. Festus Okoye disclosed this in a statement issued Thursday in Abuja.

We won’t allow any online platform plunge Nigeria into crisis – FG

The Federal Government said yesterday it would continue to monitor developments around microblogg platform, Twitter, following its takeover by a new owner.

Consequently, the government said it would not allow any social media platform plunge Nigeria into crisis.

