Tinubu, Atiku, Obi bicker over fake news, hate speech; Doctors migration not peculiar to Nigeria — FG are top stories published across all major newspapers in Nigeria today, November 14, 2022.

In ‘Today in the News’, a newspaper review show on Vanguard Online TV, Damilola Ogunsakin, the anchor, reviewed major headlines published across major newspapers in Nigeria.

Tinubu, Atiku, Obi bicker over fake news, hate speech

THE campaign teams of the presidential candidates of the three leading political parties – All Progressives Congress, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu; Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Alhaji Atiku Abubakr; and Labour Party, Mr. Peter Obi, were, yesterday, locked in bickerings over fake news and hate speech.

Tinubu’s campaign fired the first salvo; as its Director, Media and Publicity, Mr Bayo Onanuga, in a statement, accused Atiku and Obi of sponsoring fake news against Tinubu in the hope of getting the former Lagos State governor disqualified, which he said would not help the presidential quest of the duo.

Doctors migration not peculiar to Nigeria — FG

The Minister of Health, Dr Osagie Ehanire, has said the migration of doctors to foreign countries is not peculiar to Nigeria.

He said the Federal Government is only concerned about the experienced medical personnel who left the country, adding that it was working on how to make them still offer virtual service to the country.

Oil marketers seek end to dollar denominated port charges

Oil marketers have urged the Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency, NIMASA, and the Nigerian Ports Authority, NPA, to comply with the Federal Government’s directive to end payment of port charges in dollars for petroleum products brought into the country.

The Second Vice Chairman, Depots and Petroleum Products Marketers Association of Nigeria, DAPPMAN, Mammod Tukur, in a statement yesterday said the directive given by the government a year ago had not been followed by NIMASA and NPA.

